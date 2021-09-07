Fossil Gen 5 update gets rid of a lot of built-in watchfaces
More often than not, updates are supposed to give us new things or at least better, improved things. This new firmware update for the Fossil Gen 5 has made major changes to its built-in watchface catalog and it’s not all good news. While there are a couple of new options to choose from, the “remarkable” thing about this is that they removed way more watchfaces and we’re not just talking about 5 or 10 but 33 options have been removed.androidcommunity.com
