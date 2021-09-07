CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fossil Gen 5 update gets rid of a lot of built-in watchfaces

By Ida Torres
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore often than not, updates are supposed to give us new things or at least better, improved things. This new firmware update for the Fossil Gen 5 has made major changes to its built-in watchface catalog and it’s not all good news. While there are a couple of new options to choose from, the “remarkable” thing about this is that they removed way more watchfaces and we’re not just talking about 5 or 10 but 33 options have been removed.

