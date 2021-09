Now that Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 13 next week, the rumour mill is already turning to what we can expect to see in next year’s “iPhone 14.”. After all, even though it’s not officially out yet, it’s fair to say we know almost everything that’s coming to this year’s new iPhone lineup, so it’s time to set sights on the even more significant changes we could see next year.

