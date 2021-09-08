Midland's Sargent wins WV Girls Invitational

HUNTINGTON — Taylor Sargent has become a major force in girls golf. The Cabell Midland High School junior won the West Virginia Girls Invitational golf tournament for the second time in three seasons Tuesday at the Mingo Bottom Golf Course in Elizabeth, West Virginia. Sargent shot a tournament-record 1-over-par, 73, to edge defending champion Molly McLean of Parkersburg by one stroke in the championship division. Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins finished third with a 3-over, 75.