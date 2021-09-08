Top 9 Best Call Blocking Android Apps – 2021

We live in a day and age where spam calls have become extremely frequent, unfortunately. It’s a bigger problem for some, than others, but if they do annoy you, there’s a way you can get it under control. You can use one of the call blocking apps for that purpose, there are quite a few available in the Google Play Store, and we’ve decided to highlight some of the best ones. Do note that the apps listed below are only our personal favorites, there are others available, of course.