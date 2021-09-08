9/7 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on MSK vs. Burch & Lorcan, Shirai & Stark vs. Carter & Catanzaro, Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press...