Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with her second baby: 'Stormi, we're going to have a baby'

Another baby is on the way for the Kardashian-Jenner clan! Kylie Jenner announced she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott on social media.

In true Jenner fashion, the 24-year-old revealed the baby news on Instagram and simply captioned the emotional home video : "@travisscott."

"Are you ready to go to mommy's doctor?" Jenner asks her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, as Scott gets in the car. At the doctor's office, Jenner is told she's "a couple of days away" from hearing her second baby's heartbeat.

Jenner, 24, shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Scott.

Later in the video, Stormi is seen handing her grandmother, Kris Jenner, a sonogram. "What is this? Wait, are you pregnant? Stormi, we're going to have a baby," the matriarch says, in tears. "This is one of the happiest days of my life."

The rest of the video shows intimate moments from Jenner's 24th birthday party in August and clips of her daughter kissing her growing baby bump.

Jenner's mom and sisters congratulated her on her growing family in the comments.

"Crying all over again," her mom wrote. "what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!"

"Crying!!!!" Kim Kardashian commented.

Kourtney Kardashian added, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister."

Khloé Kardashian chimed in, "Awwwww," while sister Kendall Jenner added, "i can't handle it."

The reality star gave birth to Stormi, her first child, in February 2018 , according to messages that she shared on her social media accounts at the time. The then-20-year-old posted a YouTube video in a subsequent tweet showing the baby at the end with stats including that she was born at 4:43 p.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

The youngest child of the Kardashian-Jenner clan kept exceptionally quiet about her first pregnancy, never formally confirming she was expecting and keeping photos of herself off her Twitter and Instagram accounts until the reveal after Stormi's birth.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City.

Rumors she was pregnant with a second child swirled in 2019, when Jenner said she was "cooking" up a "new project." When fans speculated baby No. 2 might be on the way, Jenner shot it down with a tweet: "Noooo lol."

Jenner sparked backlash earlier this year after seeking donations to a GoFundMe for makeup artist Samuel Rauda's medical expenses. Jenner took to Instagram to defend herself, noting "they had already raised 6k so I put it in 5k to reach their original goal."

The cosmetics mogul, whose billionaire status Forbes disputed in a 2020 report , clarified that Rauda "isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore" and added she shared the fundraising campaign "on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate."

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott named their daughter Stormi.

Forbes in March 2019 named Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire, thanks largely to her cosmetics company, which she sold a $600 million stake in to Coty Inc. in November 2019. The deal valued Kylie Cosmetics at $1.2 billion , the Wall Street Journal and Fox Business reported at the time.

In a subsequent report in May 2020, Forbes said Jenner's company "is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets," citing filings released by publicly traded Coty. Forbes reported she was worth "just under $900 million."

Jenner hit back in a tweet in the days following the 2020 report. "what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period."

Contributing: Amy Haneline, Andrea Mandell, Bryan Alexander, Sara Moniuszko

Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York.

