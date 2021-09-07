CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lori Baker to head finances at NWRESD

By Kelcie Grega
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 8 days ago
She comes to the education service district with more than 30 years of experience in public finance and auditing.

The Northwest Regional Education Service District is getting a new chief financial officer with decades of experience in finance and public service.

Lori Baker currently serves as the chief financial officer and business services director for the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District.

Baker previously served as chief financial officer for Portland Public Schools and the director of financial services for TriMet.

She comes to the Northwest Regional ESD with more than 30 years of experience in governmental finance, public accounting and auditing.

Baker's first day at the education service district is on Monday, Sept 20.

"My work is most rewarding when I am part of an organization whose mission aligns with my personal values," Baker said in a statement. "I look forward to offering my expertise and passion for governmental finance to the school districts and educational programs throughout northwest Oregon."

In new role, Baker will oversee the fiscal team at the district. The 20-member team provides accounting, budgeting, payroll and other fiscal services to school districts in Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook and Washington counties.

"Lori Baker has a track record of success and attentiveness in large, local government agencies," said Superintendent Dan Goldman. "I am confident she will maintain and advance our fiscal team's legacy of transparency, accessibility, accuracy and partnership. We are excited to welcome her to the team."

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

