AEW Rampage last Friday draws lowest viewership yet despite advertised appearance of Punk and the Darby vs. Garcia main event

Last Friday's (9/3) episode of AEW Rampage drew 696,000 viewers, the lowest viewership number yet, despite the advertised appearance of C.M. Punk. It drew a cable rating of 0.51, tied with the premiere episode on Aug. 13. The last two episodes since Punk's debut three weeks ago drew lower numbers than the opening week before Punk arrived.