Local teen defies odds after sustaining brain injury

Traumatic brain injuries affects people of all ages and from all walks of life.

According to the CDC, there are more than 150 TBI related deaths every single day.

"There is no cure, the scars will fade but there is no cure," said Tina Ziwak.

16-year-old Jackson Ziwak sustained a brain injury when he was 2-years-old.

Jackson was given less than a one percent chance of survival.

Jackson defied the odds.

Today, he is able to walk, communicate, and interact with his peers.

"He is the strongest person that I know. He is sweet, he is a hard worker, brave," said Tina Ziwak.

On Saturday, Jackson and his family will participate in the Pikes Peak Challenge, an event to raise money to help people living with brain injury.

Teams of survivors and their families will make their way to the summit of Pikes Peak, hike Barr Trail, or walk through Manitou Springs.

"It is so meaningful to him to get out and do that with others who also have been through similar things. It is the comradery of the day, the joy," said Tina Ziwak.

For those who were told they'd never be able to...

"He is able to do all of that," said Tina Ziwak.

Resources:

Brain Injury Alliance click here

Pikes Peak Challenge click here

