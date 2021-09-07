CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

INXS’s Tim Farriss Lost ‘More Than a Finger’ in Boat Accident

By Martin Kielty
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INXS guitarist Tim Farriss must wait until the end of the year to discover the judgment in the legal case over his severed finger. He was involved in a boating accident in 2015, suffering what he described as a “career-ending injury” when mooring equipment failed at a marina in Sydney, Australia. The case, which concluded yesterday, is being heard by Justice Richard Cavanagh of the Supreme Court of New South Wales. If Farriss wins, he could be in line to more than the $1.2 million.

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Farriss
Person
Adrian Williams
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy