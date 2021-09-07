INXS’s Tim Farriss Lost ‘More Than a Finger’ in Boat Accident

INXS guitarist Tim Farriss must wait until the end of the year to discover the judgment in the legal case over his severed finger. He was involved in a boating accident in 2015, suffering what he described as a “career-ending injury” when mooring equipment failed at a marina in Sydney, Australia. The case, which concluded yesterday, is being heard by Justice Richard Cavanagh of the Supreme Court of New South Wales. If Farriss wins, he could be in line to more than the $1.2 million.