Have you ever played one of those arcade games where you are driving on a race course?. For me, those games were the fuel of recurring stress dreams where I couldn’t keep the car on the road no matter what I tried. You see, I was a terrible teen driver. I had three “incidents” within the first year of having my license. Thankfully only one involved another driver, and none of them resulted in injury.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO