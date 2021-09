DAWSON, GA – Today’s pet doesn’t have a lot of rules; he can get wet, he loves bright sunshine, and he can eat after midnight if he wants. Of course, you’ve guessed his name — Meet Gizmo! He is not only gorgeous, he is a survivor! Gizzy (as the shelter workers call him) was rescued from being mauled by a dog. A bite to his back leg resulted in his femur being shattered, but he recovered and is now very independent.