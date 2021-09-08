Suffolk DA Asks For New Trial In Rape Case Over Destroyed Evidence, ID Concerns
The Suffolk County District Attorney's office says there are serious problems with a case that sent a man to prison nearly 50 years ago for a rape he claims he did not commit. District Attorney Rachael Rollins says she agrees with Tyrone Clark that he should get a new trial for the 1973 rape. Her position is buoyed by the victim of the rape, who has come forward to express her own doubts about Clark's guilt.www.wbur.org
