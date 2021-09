T-Pain has accused Kanye West of appropriating a bar from his song ‘Danger’, on West’s 2010 record My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. During a Twitch stream on September 1st, T-Pain relayed an anecdote about the time he was working with West and wanted his opinion on his new mixtape. T-Pain claims that Kanye dubbed one of his lines, which referenced the American sitcom Family Matters, “corny.”