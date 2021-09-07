CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Chaos will follow Texas’s new abortion law

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleThe Sept. 4 front-page article “At least 7 states move to follow Texas on abortion” quoted, without comment, two elected officials who described themselves as supporting “the strongest pro life laws” and “an unwavering advocate for the sanctity of human life.” The article did not note that these officials, South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) and Ohio state Sen. Kristina Roegner (R), have both failed to support public health measures known to save lives in the context of the pandemic.

