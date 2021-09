MRP and Demand Metric primary research report reveals key differentiators between high and low performers and provides a data-driven roadmap to ABM maturity and revenue impact. MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise-class predictive ABM platform, today announced key findings from its new primary research study, The State of Account-Based Marketing Maturity. The in-depth study of more than 1,275 marketers across four continents identifies an elite group of companies (23%) who report significant revenue impact from ABM and benchmarks the specific practices that set these leaders apart from their lower performing peers. The first-ever research goes beyond basic statistics on adoption and usage to provide a clear and nuanced view of current ABM practices, as well as 10 validated steps that marketers can adopt to achieve superior performance status.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO