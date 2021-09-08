CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic whaleship gets some touch-ups at Mystic Seaport

By Sean D. Elliot
The Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMystic — The historic wooden whaleship Charles W. Morgan has been getting some touch-ups at Mystic Seaport Museum's Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard. The Morgan, the oldest wooden vessel of its kind still in existence, has been hauled out for routine maintenance since mid-July. In addition to cleaning and repainting, the ship got a new sheathing of copper on its keel during the maintenance interval. Shipyard workers made final preparations Tuesday to refloat the ship on Wednesday and return it to Chubbs Wharf.

