Local roundup: Stonington boys are No. 1 in preseason state soccer poll

Stonington is ranked No. 1 in the Connecticut Soccer Coaches' Association preseason boys' Class M-S state high school poll released Tuesday.

The Bears, who open their season on Thursday night at 7 at home against Ledyard (the game will be streamed live on theday.com), received three first-place votes and 93 points, just four points ahead of Holy Cross, which received four first-place votes. Ellington (78 points), Barlow (57) and Nonnewaug (38) round out the preseason top five.

Ledyard was the only other local score to receive votes (15), although they failed to crack the top 10.

Hall is the preseason No. 1 choice in the Class LL-L poll followed by Glastonbury, Farmington, Hand and Greenwich.

College volleyball

• Wesleyan, which has participated in the last three NCAA Division III tournaments, opened its season with a 3-0 victory over Coast Guard Academy. Game scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-15. Amanda Dake had a match-high 16 kills along with 11 digs for the Bears (3-3), while Sophia Galdamez finished with 11 kills and Noelle Tursky had 28 assists and 17 digs.

COVID outbreak at Conn

• Connecticut College was forced to postpone four season-opening fall sports events following a COVID-19 outbreak at the school. Tuesday's men's soccer game at Mitchell College and a home field hockey game against Babson were postponed indefinitely, as were Wednesday's women's soccer game at home against Roger Williams and a volleyball match at Salve Regina.

College honors

• Coast Guard's Mike Daunt was named New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week in men's soccer after scoring three goals to help the Bears open their 2021 season with three straight wins. The senior captain scored the second goal in a 4-0 season-opening win over Rhode Island College, then scored twice in a 4-1 road win at Goucher.

• Coast Guard junior Finnegan Hall was named NEWMAC Special Team Player of the Week for his performance in the Bears' season-opening 16-0 football win at the University of New England. Hall punted nine times for a 40.2 yard average, including five inside the 10. He also kicked a pair of extra points and a 20-yard field goal, his only of the game.

• Mitchell College junior Olivia DeLoach was named New England Collegiate Conference Player of the Week in women's volleyball. DeLoach averaged 2.86 kills and 4.29 digs per set as the Mariners opened the season with a pair of road games. She finished with match highs of 16 kills and 21 digs to go along with five service aces and a block in a 3-1 win at Salem State, while adding four kills, nine digs and an ace in a loss at Coast Guard.

• Mitchell freshman Gemma Landry was named NECC Rookie of the Week in women's soccer. Landry, a goalie, made 32 saves and posted a .914 save percentage across two starts for the Mariners. She made 18 saves in her debut against Albertus Magnus, allowing just one goal, then made 14 more ina 2-0 loss against Anna Maria.