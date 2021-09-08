Week 1: 2021 FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll
The 2021 Week 1 FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll has been released.
Below is the Week 1 FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll and the number of points each team received.
1. Alabama 825
2. Georgia 771
3. Ohio State 716
4. Oklahoma 640
5. Texas A&M 590
6. Clemson 566
7. Notre Dame 456
8. Cincinnati 412
9. Iowa State 356
10. Penn State 296
11. Florida 291
12. Oregon 248
13. Iowa 243
14. USC 203
15. UCLA 202
16. Texas 89
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Virginia Tech (39), Ole Miss (31), Wisconsin (20), Utah (18), North Carolina (18), NC State (9), TCU (8), UCF (4), Miami-FL (3), Coastal Carolina (3), Auburn (3), Oklahoma State (2), Boston College (2), Michigan (2), Arizona State (2), Liberty (1), Florida State (1), Nevada (1), Michigan State (1).
Dan Harralson of Vols Wire votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll. Below is Harralson’s Week 1 ballot.
