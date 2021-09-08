CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Week 1: 2021 FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGHfE_0bpIaIvN00

The 2021 Week 1 FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll has been released.

Below is the Week 1 FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll and the number of points each team received.

1. Alabama 825

2. Georgia 771

3. Ohio State 716

4. Oklahoma 640

5. Texas A&M 590

6. Clemson 566

7. Notre Dame 456

8. Cincinnati 412

9. Iowa State 356

10. Penn State 296

11. Florida 291

12. Oregon 248

13. Iowa 243

14. USC 203

15. UCLA 202

16. Texas 89

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Virginia Tech (39), Ole Miss (31), Wisconsin (20), Utah (18), North Carolina (18), NC State (9), TCU (8), UCF (4), Miami-FL (3), Coastal Carolina (3), Auburn (3), Oklahoma State (2), Boston College (2), Michigan (2), Arizona State (2), Liberty (1), Florida State (1), Nevada (1), Michigan State (1).

Dan Harralson of Vols Wire votes in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll. Below is Harralson’s Week 1 ballot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QI0kz_0bpIaIvN00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcaXa_0bpIaIvN00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOG85_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8vvg_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RjWx_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zn2ao_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RFFz_0bpIaIvN00
[Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GnJgf_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22iiIO_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJJzY_0bpIaIvN00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ZfZh_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFVWM_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0856TF_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FK9hL_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1KLR_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRKJL_0bpIaIvN00
Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

