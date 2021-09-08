Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY At 612 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Deming, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 72 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH