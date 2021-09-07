CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Football: Verona stuffed by Memorial’s goal-line stand

By Mark Nesbitt Sports editor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrailing by three points with no timeouts with only 30 seconds to go, Verona coach Dave Richardson didn’t hesitate putting his faith in the offensive line. Richardson didn’t consider a potential game-tying field goal. Instead a handoff to senior running back Kyle Krantz was stuffed for a 3-yard loss by Madison Memorial senior defensive tackle Chris Guevara and that dashed the Wildcats’ hopes of a comeback in a 12-9 loss to the Spartans on Friday, Sept. 3, at Verona Area High School.

