Letter: Support for Marsy’s Law
Wisconsin is lucky to have a robust legal system with many strong protections for those who become victims of crime. Those protections became even stronger last year, with the passage of the state's new crime victims constitutional amendment. More commonly referred to as Marsy's Law, the new amendment was approved with an overwhelming statewide vote, and helped ensure that crime victims in our state have rights and protections guaranteed by the State Constitution.
