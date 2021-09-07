CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Report: Tanana Chiefs Conference offers COVID-19 vaccine incentive giveaway

By Richard Atkin
Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Tanana Chiefs Conference (TCC) is offering a COVID-19 vaccine incentive giveaway with a variety of cash prizes for those who are vaccinated. According to Jacoline Bergstrom, Executive Director of Health Services for TCC, the giveaway is similar to other programs run across the United States. ”We have a Tanana Chiefs Conference sponsored giveaway for those who are vaccinated,” Bergstrom remarked, “And we’ve really thought about this for quite some time. We’ve heard from other health care organizations. Other entities including the Chamber of Commerce are having raffles or giveaways, or prizes for people to get vaccinated.”

