49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: To top depth chart to begin season

Garoppolo was listed as the starting quarterback on the 49ers' first unofficial depth chart of the season Tuesday, Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reports. This is another sign Garoppolo will open the 2021 campaign as the starter, despite Trey Lance making a concerted effort throughout the preseason to dethrone the veteran. Unfortunately for Lance, he suffered a chip fracture in a finger on his throwing hand in the team's exhibition finale, which has kept the rookie out of most drills over the past week. The third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft may still be incorporated into the game plan Week 1 and beyond, as was forecast in preseason Week 3, when Garoppolo and Lance alternated series and even snaps on certain possession. Still, Garoppolo is poised to be announced as San Fran's No. 1 QB on Wednesday, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News.