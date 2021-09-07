CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Sustainability Week: solar power, and the "resilience hub"

By KUMD
kumd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our Sustainability Week series on Northland Morning leading up to this weekend's 2021 Lake Superior Harvest Festival, we speak with Jodi Slick, the founder and CEO of Ecolibrium3, about the ongoing efforts to launch a program to replace fuel oil furnaces to natural gas for low to moderate income households, to improve and increase solar panel usage and solar gardens in the region, and to establish a "resilience hub" in the Lincoln Park neighborhood - a resource to support residents and coordinate resource distribution and services before, during, or after a natural hazard event.

www.kumd.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
Duluth, MN
Business
Duluth, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macalester College#Sustainability#Lincoln Park#Columbia University#Ma#Blues Alley
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy