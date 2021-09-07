Sustainability Week: solar power, and the "resilience hub"
As part of our Sustainability Week series on Northland Morning leading up to this weekend's 2021 Lake Superior Harvest Festival, we speak with Jodi Slick, the founder and CEO of Ecolibrium3, about the ongoing efforts to launch a program to replace fuel oil furnaces to natural gas for low to moderate income households, to improve and increase solar panel usage and solar gardens in the region, and to establish a "resilience hub" in the Lincoln Park neighborhood - a resource to support residents and coordinate resource distribution and services before, during, or after a natural hazard event.www.kumd.org
Comments / 0