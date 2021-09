A long, long time ago, when there was an Ohio State fair, Taterella, a young college damsel spent sweaty afternoons and evenings in the Bricker building, baking hundreds of potatoes. In her Potato Palace, Taterella baked potatoes, topped them with delicious toppings and served them up to the peasants of the Ohio land. Her spuds were known far and wide. Taterella had grown up in the land of soy and maize but loved potatoes so. Taterella’s hot, sticky nights were draining, but she was rescued from demise when the fair ran its course. This is my potato story, but the history of the potato goes a few more long years further back.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO