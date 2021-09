Varese vs. Sassari is the 2021 Italy Super Cup matchup, and the game begins Wednesday, Sept. 8th at 1 p.m. EST. According to oddsmakers at Bet365, Sassari are 4.5-point favorites over Varese in tomorrow’s thriller inside Enerxenia Arena. The total is also set at 166.5. Additionally, Sassari have a projected first-half spread of 2.5.