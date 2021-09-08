Single tickets available for Fort Wayne Ballet’s 2021-2022 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Single tickets will be going on sale for the Fort Wayne Ballet’s 65th Fall Season beginning Wednesday at noon. Fort Wayne Ballet’s 2021-2022 Season is filled with dynamic programming for the whole family, this season champions the themes that bring us together to celebrate the beauty and resiliency of the arts. Whether you prefer the traditional, the new, or the unexpected, we’ve got something for everyone.