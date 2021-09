The Phoenix Suns today signed free agent forward Chandler Hutchison. Hutchison (6-6, 210 pounds) has appeared in 97 career games (25 starts) with Chicago and Washington through his first three NBA seasons, also appearing in two playoff games with the Wizards this past season. The 25-year-old holds career regular season averages of 5.7 points on 44.1% shooting and 3.8 rebounds in 18.2 minutes.