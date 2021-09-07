Trio of law firms fuels Enbridge buy of N. America's largest oil export hub

The Enbridge Tower on Jasper Avenue in Edmonton. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber

(Reuters) - Three law firms -- Sidley Austin, Shearman & Sterling, and Vinson & Elkins -- are arranging Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc’s $3 billion deal to purchase logistics company Moda Midstream Operating LLC from private equity firm EnCap Flatrock Midstream.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, will see Enbridge pick up North America's largest crude export terminal, Moda Ingleside Energy Center, which connects the prolific Permian and Eagle Ford shale oil basins to international markets.

Enbridge has paired up with a Sidley team led by mergers and acquisitions counsel Atman Shukla and including senior counsel Glenn Pinkerton.

Shukla and Pinkerton previously led the team that guided Enbridge on its $132 million purchase of crude storage assets from Blueknight Energy Partners, according to a 2020 firm press release.

EnCap Flatrock is working with repeat adviser Shearman & Sterling on the sale. The firm's team is led by private equity and M&A partner Sarah McLean and includes tax partner Todd Lowther.

Earlier this year, the firm also counseled EnCap Flatrock on the offloading of gas gathering line and pipeline operators Tall Oak Midstream II and Tall Oak Midstream III to Tailwater Capital LLC, according to a March press release.

Moda has turned to a Vinson & Elkins corporate team led by partners Alan Beck and Matt Falcone for guidance on the Enbridge transaction.

Moda’s financial adviser is Credit Suisse Securities (USA), and Enbridge’s is Barclays.