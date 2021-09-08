Wilsonart announces new scholarship program for Klamath Community College

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, today announced a new scholarship program for Klamath Community College (KCC) students. The Wilsonart Scholarship program will provide $1,000 of funding to 8 students in specific KCC career technical programs for the 2021 – 2022 academic year. The announcement of the scholarship program comes on the heels of Wilsonart opening its new manufacturing facility in Klamath Falls, Ore.