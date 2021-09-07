Rain and hail rock northeast Wisconsin; local families recount their experience

On Tuesday morning, families woke up to ice falling from the sky.

Storms brought heavy rain and large hail in many areas across Northeast Wisconsin.

For one Greenville man, he describes hearing a loud crashing noise right before all the hail began pouring down.

“All of a sudden these sharp pieces of ice were just hitting you,” said Brendan Best. “We look outside and I thought it was rain and I realized no there are gigantic pieces of ice falling from the sky. We look outside and it wasn’t too bad near where we were. I think it was probably just maybe a little bigger than pea sized hail, maybe as big as a penny is the largest we found.”

He said where he lived the hail didn’t seem to come down for any longer than five to ten minutes.

“It kind of started at first and then it stopped, we thought it was over and then it started to come down like crazy again,” Best said.

A Seymour woman was on her way to Kimberly for work when all of a sudden she describes hearing a large crashing noise.

“Looked behind me didn’t see nothing then it hit the windshield huge hail stone just smashed in the windshield. Windshield still intact and then I saw the bigger stones starting to fall and then I drove almost to a ditch hoping it would cover me a bit from these hail stones,” said Sara Langley, Seymour.

Thankfully those NBC 26 spoke to none of them received any damage to their vehicle or property.

Definitely good news for them after the hail storm.