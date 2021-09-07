Displaying items by tag: security

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

 5 days ago

Alleged bomb threat reported at Richmond Senior High

ROCKINGHAM — Officials at Richmond Senior High School took an “increased safety measure” Wednesday morning after a report of an uncorroborated bomb threat.

Wednesday, 10 April 2019 00:11

Elections board approves purchase of new voting machines for Richmond County precincts

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Elections on Tuesday voted to approve the purchase of new voting machines that are more simple and secure than those currently in use.

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

