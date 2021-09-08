Special Weather Statement issued for Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Price; Sawyer; Washburn Strong winds will impact portions of southern Washburn, west central Price and southern Sawyer Counties through 730 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported strong winds along a gust front extending from near Winter, to 7 miles southwest of Couderay, to near Spooner, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported uprooted trees near Ojibway. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Strong thunderstorms will be near Exeland around 720 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH