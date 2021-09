Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were racially abused by Hungary fans during England’s World Cup qualifier in the Puskas Stadium in Budapest on Thursday evening, it has been reported.Sterling played a key role in England’s 4-0 win, scoring the first goal before assisting captain Harry Kane for the second in a hostile atmosphere which saw the Manchester City winger pelted with plastic cups and other objects as he celebrated.ITV’s pitch-side reporter Gabriel Clarke, who was stationed behind the goal where England scored all four in the second half, reported monkey chants had been spotted amid the most vehement section of...

UEFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO