Bridge City, TX

Bridge City community shows support for late business owner

By Meagan Ellsworth
Beaumont Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bridge City community united late last month with a link and boudain benefit in honor of the “well-respected” and longtime business owner Earl Duhon III. “I really don’t even remember how many people I hugged, but I was blown away,” Duhon’s daughter Casey Tally, 30, told The Enterprise. “I knew how much he was appreciated because I worked for him every day, but I did not know that much. He was honored in a great way at that benefit.”

