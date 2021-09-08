Bridge City community shows support for late business owner

The Bridge City community united late last month with a link and boudain benefit in honor of the “well-respected” and longtime business owner Earl Duhon III. “I really don’t even remember how many people I hugged, but I was blown away,” Duhon’s daughter Casey Tally, 30, told The Enterprise. “I knew how much he was appreciated because I worked for him every day, but I did not know that much. He was honored in a great way at that benefit.”