CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenawee County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lenawee by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lenawee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR LENAWEE COUNTY At 810 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Onsted, or 9 miles northeast of Hudson, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Adrian around 820 PM EDT. Tecumseh around 825 PM EDT. Britton around 835 PM EDT. Deerfield around 840 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rome Center, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Macon, Springville, Cambridge Junction, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Tipton, Holloway and Rollin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Britton, MI
City
Palmyra Township, MI
City
Hudson, MI
City
Deerfield, MI
City
Onsted, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
City
Ridgeway Township, MI
City
Tecumseh, MI
City
Tipton, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Manitou Beach Devils Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy