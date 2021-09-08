Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lenawee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lenawee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR LENAWEE COUNTY At 810 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Onsted, or 9 miles northeast of Hudson, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Adrian around 820 PM EDT. Tecumseh around 825 PM EDT. Britton around 835 PM EDT. Deerfield around 840 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rome Center, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Macon, Springville, Cambridge Junction, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Tipton, Holloway and Rollin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH