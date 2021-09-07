Eight in Butte remain hospitalized with COVID

Eight people remained hospitalized with COVID-19 illness at St. James Healthcare in Butte on Monday. Health Officer Karen Sullivan said six of the eight are Butte-Silver Bow residents and two reside outside the county. Of the eight, five are in the hospital’s intensive care unit, and two of those individuals are ventilated. Of the eight hospitalized individuals, five were not vaccinated against the virus. Those hospitalized range in age from their 40’s into their 70’s.