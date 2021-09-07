Displaying items by tag: threat

ROCKINGHAM — Security was stepped up at Richmond Senior High School Tuesday following reports of a possible threat of a shooting.

ROCKINGHAM — Regional law enforcement agencies are informing residents about a hoax regarding a threat at Walmart.

ROCKINGHAM — Rumors of a possible threat at Richmond Senior High School led to an increase in security Friday morning.

According to Briana Goins, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, the rumor of a threatening photo “was supposedly” circulating on social media Thursday night.

An investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to look into it and determined that “there was never a threat made,” according a statement from Sheriff James Clemmons.