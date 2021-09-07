CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Young Joins Nashville TikTok Star to Surprise Musicians With Big Tips [Watch]

 6 days ago
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the past year and a half rough on artists. Thanks to Chris Young, though, life for two Nashville musicians just got a little easier. TikTok user Lexy Burke (aka, @lexylately) uses her 1.6 million followers as a force for good: She...

99.9 KEKB

2021 CMA Awards Nominees Announced — Full List

The 2021 CMA Awards nominations have been announced, and there are some surprises among the expected names for country music's highest honors. The Country Music Association revealed the names of the nominees on Country Music's Biggest Night on Thursday morning (Sept. 9), posting them online on the CMA Awards' website and dispensing with the live television announcement that usually kicks off the nominations each year.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home). The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.
MUSIC
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

