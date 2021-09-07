Security increased at Richmond Senior in response to possible threat

RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Security was stepped up at Richmond Senior High School Tuesday following reports of a possible threat of a shooting.

Chief Deputy Jay Childers said the alleged threat was made Monday and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had deputies and investigators at the high school Tuesday to assist the school police with running metal detectors and extra patrols, Childers said.

A text conversation circulated social media on Tuesday saying that it was rumored that “2 people are gonna shoot up the school at the end of the day.”

The possible threat comes after one student was injured and another killed last week at high schools in North Carolina.

William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., a student at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, died in a hospital after being shot at school last Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported. A student at New Hanover High School in Wilmington received non-life-threatening injuries after being shot just a few days earlier.

The suspects charged in the shootings are both 15 years old, according to media reports.

The mother of the child accused in the Wilmington shooting says he was attacked the first day of school, WECT reports.

He was reportedly suspended and the day of the shooting was his first back at the school.

The day between the shootings, West Brusnwick High School went on lockdown in response to an alleged bomb threat and Hough High School in Cornelius was evacuated Aug. 27 following a bomb threat.