How Did Jake Gyllenhaal Work with 'The Guilty' Director Antione Fuqua After Testing Covid Positive?

Cover picture for the articleActor Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about filming for "The Guilty" under director Antione Fuqua who was isolated from the crew throughout the film's production. The "Brokeback Mountain" star returns to the movie scene with his leading role in Fuqua's recent project, which was heavily affected by the ongoing pandemic as the filmmaker himself was suffering from the Coronavirus.

