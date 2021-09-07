The Alan Wake Sequel Rumors Are Looking More Likely Than Ever - IGN Daily Fix
On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Remedy has announced a full remaster of its cult-classic Alan Wake, due to arrive this fall on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store). Perhaps more excitingly, it opens the door more than ever for Alan Wake 2 to come down the line. After a leak last week, Remedy and publisher Epic announced that Alan Wake Remastered would come with both of the game's expansions, allow for 4K resolution, and will include a new commentary from creative director Sam Lake. No official release date has been announced, but the previous retailer leaks have pointed to October 5. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced in an updated PlayStation Blog post that Horizon: Forbidden West will offer a PS4-PS5 upgrade path. Players that purchase the game on PS4 will also get a PS5 version at no extra cost. Ryan also announced that moving forward, all first-party PlayStation exclusives that are cross-gen will offer a $10 digital upgrade path, regardless of whether or not you purchase the game digitally or physically on PS4. The PS4-PS5 upgrade path will also include the upcoming sequel to God of War and Gran Turismo 7. Legendary game designer Hideo Kojima seems to be teasing the new Matrix movie on Twitter, but it's not entirely clear why. 18 years have passed since the release of Matrix Revolutions, the series' last installment. However, with the franchise set to revive itself with the release of The Matrix Resurrections in theatres and on HBO Max this December 22, fans are currently scouring the internet for new content about the film. Brian has all that in your Daily Fix!www.ign.com
