The Alan Wake Sequel Rumors Are Looking More Likely Than Ever - IGN Daily Fix

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's IGN The Fix: Games, Remedy has announced a full remaster of its cult-classic Alan Wake, due to arrive this fall on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store). Perhaps more excitingly, it opens the door more than ever for Alan Wake 2 to come down the line. After a leak last week, Remedy and publisher Epic announced that Alan Wake Remastered would come with both of the game's expansions, allow for 4K resolution, and will include a new commentary from creative director Sam Lake. No official release date has been announced, but the previous retailer leaks have pointed to October 5. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced in an updated PlayStation Blog post that Horizon: Forbidden West will offer a PS4-PS5 upgrade path. Players that purchase the game on PS4 will also get a PS5 version at no extra cost. Ryan also announced that moving forward, all first-party PlayStation exclusives that are cross-gen will offer a $10 digital upgrade path, regardless of whether or not you purchase the game digitally or physically on PS4. The PS4-PS5 upgrade path will also include the upcoming sequel to God of War and Gran Turismo 7. Legendary game designer Hideo Kojima seems to be teasing the new Matrix movie on Twitter, but it's not entirely clear why. 18 years have passed since the release of Matrix Revolutions, the series' last installment. However, with the franchise set to revive itself with the release of The Matrix Resurrections in theatres and on HBO Max this December 22, fans are currently scouring the internet for new content about the film. Brian has all that in your Daily Fix!

www.ign.com

PCGamesN

Far Cry 6 is more RPG than ever

Like seemingly every other series in Ubisoft’s catalogue, Far Cry is slowly but surely becoming an RPG. Not in the traditional sense, in which you create a character and immerse yourself in them through gameplay decisions and specialisation, but in a similar way to Assassin’s Creed Origins – that of a soft reboot that places gear and character level at the fore of customisation.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk Devs Hire Cyberpunk Modders to Fix Cyberpunk - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, CD Projekt have hired a few prominent Cyberpunk 2077 modders to work on "various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game's modding support." Cyberpunk has gotten some significant updates and patches since it's much-maligned launch last year. If you somehow forgot, the game was in such a bad way on the PlayStation side, that Sony pulled the game from the PS Store for 6 months. The console version of the game has largely improved since then, and the PC version remains the best way to experience it (provided you have the right rig), but this news that modders are working on the game in an official capacity is welcoming. Here's to hoping that CDPR is listening to what fans want in the game and are working toward more active engagement with the community. In other news, David Brevik, the game designer who basically co-created the Diablo franchise, has no plans to play the upcoming Diablo 2: Resurrected. The game is a remaster of Brevik's Diablo 2, but while you'd think the original designer would be curious how a remaster of his game would look and play, Brevik is staying far away from Diablo and Blizzard Entertainment. Blizzard is currently mired in a lawsuit filed by the State of California, alleging sexual harassment and other violations at the Blizzard workplace. Many other stories from current and former employees have since surfaced, leading to a walkout demonstration by employees and many other resignations. And in more lighthearted news, Twitter user Siberian_644 used a Google Algorithm to recreate Street Fighter characters in a more photo realistic manner...and they look...great? Really you should take a look for yourself. It's your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sony Finally Gives Gamers a PlayStation Showcase Worthy of E3 - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, Sony has finally announced a Summer Showcase to flaunt their upcoming releases. They had a few smaller events throughout the summer, but nothing on the level of an E3 or gamescom presentation. While this isn't affiliated with either of those events, we can treat it on the same level, as Sony will be showing off upcoming 2021 titles and beyond. We'll very likely get more Horizon Forbidden West, but maybe also some God of War: Ragnarok? The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer? Something else? Unfortunately we're not getting any PSVR 2 news, so don't hold your breath for that. And speaking of Horizon, Sony also revealed all the different editions Horizon Forbidden West will be available in. Yes, there's a basic one that's just the game, but if you've got the credits, you can go all out and get the one with the fancy statues. But before you whip out your wallet, just know that the cheapest PS4 standard and special editions will NOT come with a PS5 upgrade. Only the more expensive digital deluxe, collector's, and Regalla editions will have the upgrade. And no, you can't pay a small fee and buy the upgrade later, a lá Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. So just be warned that if you buy a standard copy of Forbidden West for PS4, and you end up with a PS5 down the road, you won't get the enhanced PS5 version of the game unless you buy a new PS5 copy. But, yes, the PS4 version is backward compatible with the PS5. So there's that. And today's episode is brought to you by NHTSA!
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

RUMOR: Alan Wake Remastered is Coming to the PS4 & PS5 on October 5th

If you missed out on one of the best Xbox 360 exclusives, Alan Wake, then get ready because it appears to be coming to PlayStation consoles this October!. This shouldn’t come as a surprise since Microsoft gave the publishing rights back to Remedy not so long ago. Rumor is the team is also working on an Alan Wake sequel, so this definitely makes all kinds of sense.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

China Sets Extreme Time Limit on Gaming for Kids - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, China is preparing to combat gaming addiction by severely restricting when kids can play games. According to the Wall Street Journal, new regulations set to go into effect in September will limit kids' gaming time to just three hours a week. Chinese gaming giants Tencent and NetEase are already working on ways to implement the restrictions, possibly through a real-name verification system. Children under the age of 18 will only be allowed one hour of play time—8pm to 9pm—Friday through Sunday and public holidays. China enforced a similar system on the mobile game Honor of Kings in 2018. No other details have yet been provided, such as if these restrictions will apply to foreign-made games or if the rules will be enforced in territories like Hong Kong. And speaking of NetEase, the company is looking to poach Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi away from Sega. Nagoshi would form a brand new team at NetEase and would work on new games. Currently, Nagoshi's latest Yakuza title is the spin-off "Lost Judgment," set for release on September 24, 2021. Finally, if you were disappointed in a lack of Halo Infinite at gamescom, well it was kind of intentional. 343 Industries' Joseph Staten revealed, via GameSpot, that the team is hard at working getting the campaign ready for launch later this year, and a gamescom demo or presentation would've been a distraction. Probably for the best, as the fans would probably want to have a polished game at launch over a short presentation at gamescom. Were you disappointed in Halo not being part of gamescom? And for the gaming parents out there, what kind of limits do you set on your kids' gaming time? Let us know in the comments!
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Rumor: Alan Wake Remaster Listed in Time for Halloween

A remaster of 2010’s Alan Wake could be on the way, and soon. Let’s get this out of the way early: There’s been no official confirmation that an Alan Wake remaster is coming, so for now take this with a grain of salt. Last June, a remaster of Alan Wake...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Alan Wake Remastered is now official, and could lead the way to a sequel

Remedy has announced a full remastering of their cult classic Alan Wake, what will come this fall to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC (via the Epic Games Store). Perhaps the most exciting thing is that it opens the door more than ever so that Alan Wake 2 become reality.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Alan Wake Remastered Could Arrive Next Month – Rumor

According to a new store listing the rumored Alan Wake Remastered could arrive early next month. This has been something that has been suggested might happen, since Remedy purchased the rights for Alan Wake from Microsoft after their split, shortly before the release of their last major game Control. Disclaimer...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Alan Wake” Remastered Date Appears

A Taiwanese retail listing for a remaster of “Control” creators Remedy Entertainment’s psychological thriller cult classic game “Alan Wake” has indicated that the previously rumored title will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store on October 5th. Rumors of a...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Alan Wake Remastered finally announced

After being leaked a number of times, Remedy has finally confirmed what we all knew, that Alan Wake Remastered is real, and it’s even coming out this year. Launching “this fall” Alan Wake Remastered will feature the original game alongside its two expansions, The Signal and The Writer, remastered in 4K, with bonus director commentary from creative director Sam Lake.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Alan Wake Remastered Gives New Hope to Long Overdue Sequel

Developer Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that they’re finally remastering their largely underrated horror masterpiece, Alan Wake. We don’t know much about the simply titled Alan Wake Remastered at this time, but it is currently scheduled to be released in fall 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Believe it or not, this will actually be the first time that Alan Wake will be officially available for PlayStation platforms since the original game’s 2010 release date.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alan Wake Is Back! - Unlocked 510

Alan Wake is back and we are incredibly excited. Will this lead to the long-awaited sequel? We discuss... Plus: it's time to give Psychonauts 2 its flowers after an incredible journey that began in the early days of the original Xbox, so we do just that on this episode. Also: Miranda's "meh" reaction to Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer beta, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Alan Wake Remastered looks set for release in October

A remaster of Remedy’s 2010 thriller Alan Wake has been listed for release on consoles next month. As spotted by Twitter sleuth Wario 64, Alan Wake Remastered has been listed at retailer Rakuten Taiwan for release on PS4, PS5 and Xbox on October 5. Clues that Remedy could be planning...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Alan Wake Remastered Confirmed

Alan Wake was one of Remedy Entertainment's biggest cult hit. Launching as an Xbox 360 exclusive the title did not do well but over time after coming to PC it started to gain traction and many begged for a sequel. While the verdict on that is still unknown Remedy did buy the publishing rights from Microsoft and is now re-releasing Alan Wake with all its DLC and performance updates this Fall.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Alan Wake Remastered Will Not Be Announced During This Week’s PlayStation Event – Rumor

Alan Wake Remastered is not going to be announced during this week's PlayStation showcase event, according to some reliable insiders. Speaking on Twitter, Direct Feed Games aka Nate Drake, who correctly revealed information about a variety of titles before the official announcements, revealed that the remastered version of the game developed by Remedy will not be among the announcements coming during this week's PlayStation event.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Heats Up Studio Arms Race By Buying VR Dev - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony has acquired UK developer Firesprite, marking the third studio acquisition from Sony this year alone. As noted on the PlayStation Blog, Firesprite has worked closely with Sony, creating several titles together. Most notably, the developer helped to create The Playroom and The Playroom VR. Firesprite is also the developer behind The Persistence, a horror shooter originally released on the PS4 as a PSVR title before becoming a non-VR version on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC two years later. It's been one year since Marvel's Avengers hit the scene, and developer Crystal Dynamics released a new road map for the rest of 2021. With details for the first raid, a power level cap increase, and, of course, confirming again that Spider-Man is slated to come to PlayStation later this year. In an extensive new blog, Crystal Dynamics looks back at the year, including all the ups and downs, as well as looks towards the future providing a glimpse at some upcoming content. Diablo 2: Resurrected won't feature ultrawide monitor support when it launches on September 23 due to the discovery that the wider screens break AI mechanics within the original game. Following the technical beta for Diablo 2: Resurrected, developer Vicarious Visions and Blizzard Entertainment took to updating fans on a number of in-game features that the team has revisited. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

This Game Might Explain Why Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus Isn't Back in Matrix Resurrections - IGN Daily Fix

The Matrix Resurrections trailer just dropped and it has a lot of Matrix fans asking questions about Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus? The events that took place in the MMORPG video game, The Matrix Online, might just explain what happened to Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus. If we consider The Matrix Online a canonical continuation of the films, this might explain why we no longer see Laurence Fishburne’s version of Morpheus in the Matrix Resurrections trailer. The Matrix explained within The Matrix Online, Morpheus faces a certain fate that would make it unlikely for Laurence Fishburne Morpheus to return. In this video, we’ll discuss the Matrix Online Morpheus scene in detail and how it could potentially lead to Laurence Fishburne not being in the Matrix 4. The Matrix video games, both the Matrix Online and Matrix Path of Neo, are part of the Matrix story and the Matrix extended universe. The #TheMatrixResurrections movie drops December 22nd. #TheMatrix In other news, there’s a firmware update coming to an Xbox One controller near you that’ll give you next-gen features. Microsoft announced in a blog post that they’re testing a new firmware update for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controllers, Xbox Elite 2, and Xbox Adaptive controllers that’ll give them all kinds of cool features that were previously only available on Xbox Series X and S controllers. And finally, LEGO revealed this cool foldout playset that’s in the form of the iconic Question Mark block. When you open it, you get a gander at Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Land. #IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Alan Gets A New Face Model In Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered will feature higher-quality textures but in addition to that will feature new and updated character models as well. According to in-game screenshots shared by an Amazon product listing earlier today, protagonist Alan Wake will receive a facelift in the upcoming remastered game. His new face model now bares more resemblance to the Finnish actor Ilkka Vili who originally played the titular character and provided all motion-captured sessions and facial expressions. Hence, it is only fitting that Alan Wake Remastered updates the lead face model to the live-action actor in tribute.
VIDEO GAMES

