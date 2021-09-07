Petition Approved For Circulation to Recall Councilman Kevin De Leon
A petition for the recall of Councilman Kevin de León was approved for circulation, the Los Angeles Office of the City Clerk announced Tuesday. De León is the third L.A. City Council member to be targeted for a recall from constituents upset with their handling of the city’s homelessness crisis. The petition requires 20,563 signatures of qualified registered voters in Council District 14 by Dec. 14 to get on the ballot.mynewsla.com
