Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski commits to Mississippi State

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamsville East junior catcher Ella Wesolowski has verbally committed to Mississippi State, she announced on social media Tuesday. Wesolowski, the Coaches All-Western New York Player of the Year in the spring, is coming off a strong summer in which she played in the nationally televised Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game in Southern California and hit .495 with 12 home runs for the Top Gun 16U elite travel team. She was recognized by Extra Innings Softball on its “All Summer Team” for 16U players.

