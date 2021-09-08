Health Department issues red placard to Maui pizza restaurant

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a red placard to Nikki’s Pizza in Lahaina, Maui, closing the place down, due to a severe pest infestation. During a routine inspection of the restaurant at Whalers Village food court on Aug. 31, food safety inspectors observed several roach traps stapled to the ceiling and onto a prep chill refrigerator in the kitchen. Upon removal, they found 50 to 70 dead cockroaches, along with five to six live ones, in each of the seven traps.