CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lahaina, HI

Health Department issues red placard to Maui pizza restaurant

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaii Department of Health has issued a red placard to Nikki’s Pizza in Lahaina, Maui, closing the place down, due to a severe pest infestation. During a routine inspection of the restaurant at Whalers Village food court on Aug. 31, food safety inspectors observed several roach traps stapled to the ceiling and onto a prep chill refrigerator in the kitchen. Upon removal, they found 50 to 70 dead cockroaches, along with five to six live ones, in each of the seven traps.

www.staradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Health
City
Lahaina, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maui#Placard#Food Drink#Nikki S Pizza#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy