Raiders new additions hope to strengthen team for Monday’s season opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders open their 2021 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens and their high powered offense. For the last few days the Raiders have been making sure their defense is ready for Lamar Jackson and company. They have picked up two new linebackers, Denzell Perryman and K.J. Wright and running back Peyton Barber. Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow takes a look at Tuesday’s practice with the new additions.