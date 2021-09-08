CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders new additions hope to strengthen team for Monday’s season opener

By Ron Futrell
8newsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders open their 2021 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens and their high powered offense. For the last few days the Raiders have been making sure their defense is ready for Lamar Jackson and company. They have picked up two new linebackers, Denzell Perryman and K.J. Wright and running back Peyton Barber. Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow takes a look at Tuesday’s practice with the new additions.

www.8newsnow.com

