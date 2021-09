Outfielder Michael Hermosillo has been out of the Cubs’ lineup for a few days while nursing an injury to his left forearm. Acting manager Andy Green said Hermosillo isn’t sure how the injury occurred, but the Cubs are being cautious with him. Hermosillo, 26, is hitting .194/.237/.500 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 17.