How music theory plays a paramount role in The Legend of Zelda games

Whether we realize it or not, The Legend of Zelda music has connected countless people around the world. From heroic ballads to catchy tunes, perilous fights, heartstring tuggers, adventurous marches, and so much more, Hyrule springs to life before our eyes and imaginations with the help of its remarkable sounds. The Legend of Zelda’s iconic music has certainly branded the video game series into a household name. Even in its humble beginnings in 1986, one can’t help but admire the first Zelda game’s epic theme song belting out its 8-bit splendor on the title screen.