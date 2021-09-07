Thomason becomes branch manager of north Scottsdale Coldwell Banker
Amanda Thomason, was recently named branch manager at the north Scottsdale and Fountain Hills offices of Coldwell Banker Realty. Coldwell Banker Realty announced Thomason, who has seven years of real estate experience, as its new branch manager of the north Scottsdale and Fountain Hills locations, according to a press release, noting she was previously the branch manager of the southwest office of Coldwell Banker Realty.www.yourvalley.net
