CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

Thomason becomes branch manager of north Scottsdale Coldwell Banker

yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Thomason, was recently named branch manager at the north Scottsdale and Fountain Hills offices of Coldwell Banker Realty. Coldwell Banker Realty announced Thomason, who has seven years of real estate experience, as its new branch manager of the north Scottsdale and Fountain Hills locations, according to a press release, noting she was previously the branch manager of the southwest office of Coldwell Banker Realty.

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Real Estate
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Branch Manager#Coldwell Banker Realty#Southwest#Associations Of Realtors

Comments / 0

Community Policy